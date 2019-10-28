Romania Insider
Romanian-German JV starts production at EUR 6.5 mln polystyrene and adhesives plant
28 October 2019
The Romanian manufacturer of varnishes, paints and other construction materials Daw Benţa, owned by local entrepreneur Remus Aurel Benţa and German company Daw, will officially start production at its two new polystyrene and adhesives factories in Mures County on October 31, the company announced, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Earlier this year, Daw Benţa officials said that they were investing EUR 6.5 million in the two factories. Construction work started in August last year.

Through this investment the company doubles the production capacity of the products under the Caparol brand - a brand from the Daw Benţa portfolio.

Daw Benta's business grew by 11% in 2018, reaching around RON 117 million (EUR 25 million).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Caparol.ro)

