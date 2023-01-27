Sports

 

 

Best of 2022: Swimmer David Popovici, canoeist Simona Radiș named Romania's athletes of the year

27 January 2023
Swimmer David Popovici, double world and European champion in seniors’ 100 and 200 m freestyle, and canoeist Simona Radiș, also a double European and world champion in double sculls and 8+1, were named Romania’s athletes of the year 2022 at the gala organized by the Ministry of Sports, held at the National Opera in Bucharest.

Trophies were given out for 14 categories based on the results achieved by athletes during the year 2022. The selections and winners were decided by the Romanian Sports Press Association.

Sports minister Eduard Novak, cited by Agerpres, said that Romanian sport celebrates those who have achieved the most important results in the year 2022 as a family.

David Popovici, who returned to the country from training in Tenerife, said he is happy that he managed to inspire a large number of children through his performances. Simona Radiș, in turn, said that all athletes must fight and strive to earn Romania higher a higher ranking in international competitions.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)

