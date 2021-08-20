Profile picture for user andreich
Business

 

 

Cloud company co-founded by two Romanians reaches USD 38 bln valuation

20 August 2021
Databricks, a US data and AI company, will raise at least USD 1.5 bln in a new financing round led by Morgan Stanley, at a valuation of USD 38 bln, Bloomberg reported.

Two of Databricks’ seven co-founders were born in Romania. One of them is Ion Stoica, a professor at Berkeley University in California, who is also Executive Chair of the company’s Board of Directors. The other one is Matei Zaharia, who is the company’s Chief Technical Officer.

Zaharia started the Spark project at UC Berkeley and serves as its Vice President at the Apache Foundation. He also serves as an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Stanford.

Founded in 2013, Databricks is one of the biggest providers of tools for large-scale data analysis, according to Bloomberg.

Before this funding round, the company had raised USD 1.9 bln from Alkeon Capital Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, BlackRock and Franklin Templeton.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

