Dacia’s Sandero model, third-best-selling car in Europe this January

Romanian automobile producer Dacia, part of the French group Renault, sold 13% more Sandero units in Europe in January compared to the same month in 2020, Hotnews.ro reported.

The Dacia Sandero model ranked as the third-best-selling car in Europe.

The performance was supported by the launch of a new version of the model and other brands, such as Volkswagen, performing well below average.

Volkswagen Golf was only fourth in the top of the best-selling cars in January. Toyota Yaris was the best-selling model in Europe last month, with 18,000 units and a 3% increase, followed by Peugeor 208 and Dacia Sandero.

The sales of another model produced in Romania, the Ford Puma SUV, increased by a robust 72% - yet not sufficient to propel the model among the top-selling models. Other models boasting strong growth rates were Ford Kuga, BMW X3, Mercedes GLA, Suzuki Ignis, Smart Fortwo, and Porsche Macan.

