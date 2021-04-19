Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Dacia's sales in Europe up 7% in Q1

19 April 2021
The Romanian automobile brand Dacia, part of French group Renault, reported for March an impressive 64.7% increase in the number of registrations in Europe, to 34,200 units, according to the report of the Association of European Car Manufacturers (ACEA).

The annual growth for the entire first quarter (Q1) was 6.9%. Dacia's increasing sales also led to an increase in its market share.

Thus, if in the first quarter of the previous year, 2.7% of all car buyers in Europe chose the Romanian brand, this year, their percentage increased to 2.9%. Brands such as Volvo (2.9%), Nissan (2.5%), and Seat (3.3%) have similar market shares this year.

At the same time, much better-known brands, such as Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Mini, Smart, Land Rover, Mazda, Honda, or Mitsubishi, have lower market shares than Dacia.

The European car market grew in the first quarter of this year by 0.9%, to 3,080,751 units, according to the ACEA report.

