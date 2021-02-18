Dacia’s sales in Europe shrink less than the market in January

Dacia's car sales in Europe (EU plus UK and EFTA countries) declined by 12% year-on-year in January. Still, the Romanian carmaker's market share rose to 3.4% from 2.9% in the same month of 2020, according to statistics from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) quoted by Agerpres.

The statistics cover the 27 Member States of the European Union, plus the United Kingdom and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), respectively Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

A total of 28,781 Dacia cars were registered in Europe last month, compared to 32,691 in January 2020.

The French group Renault and Stellantis (the carmaker whose brands include Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler, and Alfa Romeo) reported sales declines of 22.9% and 27.4% in January, respectively, while the German groups Volkswagen and Daimler recorded drops of 28.1% and 17.9%, respectively. Ford deliveries fell 26.2% last month.

