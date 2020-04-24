Romania Insider
Global sales of Romanian automobile brand Dacia fall by 40% in Q1
24 April 2020
French automotive group Renault announced a drop of almost 26% in sales and nearly as much in revenues.

Its Romanian subsidiary Dacia posted an even steeper decline of 40% in volume terms.

The Dacia brand registered a total volume of 110,279 vehicles sold in the first quarter of the year, 40.1% fewer than last year when it sold 184,032 units. Of the sales reported this year, 101,778 were passenger cars (-40.6%), and 8,501 were commercial vehicles (-32.7%).

The sales of the Dacia brand in Europe decreased by 44.5%.

The financial and sales data announced by Renault Group show a decrease in sales of the entire group by 25.9% to 672,962 units. Meanwhile, revenues decreased by 19.2% to EUR 10.12 billion.

At this moment, Russia has become the largest market of the group, surpassing France, with 115,713 units sold, having the highest market share for the group (29.04%), except for Morocco (42.07).

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

