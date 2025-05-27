Dacia sells in Romania only 8% of its automobiles

Over 92% of Dacia's production is exported, and only 8% remains in Romania, said Cristian Nevzoreanu, executive director of Public Affairs, Renault Group Romania, at a specialized conference on May 26, as reported by Economedia.ro. Company officials noted that more can be done to support the local automotive sector.

"For every new car sold [in the country], three old cars are brought from abroad, of which about 80% are over eight years old and are good to be scrapped directly," claimed the representative of Renault Group Romania.

According to him, although the number of vehicles produced in the country has decreased "a little," the production has evolved towards complex, new, modern models with higher added value.

Dacia increased last year its revenue from sales of vehicles and auto components, despite the fact that production sold decreased, according Profit.ro.

Thus, the company's profit increased by 7.6% y/y to RON 569 million (EUR 114 million), even though the production made and sold by the plant decreased by 4 percent from 322,071 vehicles in 2023 to 309,248 in 2024. The factory also produced 409,666 chassis (down by almost 20,000 units), which were shipped to other Renault plants around the world.

A notable detail for the plant's business is the disappearance of engine production activities through the Mechanical Plant, activities that were taken over in mid-2023 by the new company Horse Romania.

