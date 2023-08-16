Dacia Duster and Ford Puma among best-sold B-type SUVs in Europe

The Dacia Duster model was the third best-selling B-type SUV in Europe, being also the most purchased SUV by individuals, while Ford Puma was the fifth best-selling in the same category, according to data consulted by Profit.ro.

Less than a year before being replaced by a new generation, Dacia Duster remains among the best-sold models.

Dacia announced that it sold a total of 111,900 units globally (+13% y/y) in the first half of the year, most of them in Europe.

According to Data Force and Jato Dynamics, the Duster's registered volume exceeded 87,000 units in Europe, making it the third best-selling B-class SUV behind the VW T-Roc and Toyota Yaris Cross, following an 18% advance.

The second SUV produced in Romania, the Ford Puma, managed to total 77,400 units, after an increase of only 5%, which ensured the model from Craiova the fifth place among the best-selling subcompact SUVs.

In total, the two models brought sales of over 150,000 units, most being exported to markets other than Romania.

