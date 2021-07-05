Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 13:54
Events

Tour of Romania: About 120 cyclists expected to join the race this year

07 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 2021 edition of the Tour of Romania cycling race is scheduled to take place between August 31 and September 5.

The organizers estimate that around 120 cyclists will join the race that will cover 800 km, going through some of the country's most spectacular areas. Among them, the Deva Fortress, the Sarmizegetusa Regia Fortress, Corvinilor Castle, the Fagaras Fortress, Bran Castle, the Dacian Fortress from Capalna, and some of the most famous fortified churches in Transylvania.

The tour will kick off on August 31 with a race in Timisoara, followed by five stages: Timisoara-Lugoj-Caransebes-Hateg-Hunedoara-Deva (September 1), Deva-Orastie-Sebes-Poiana Sibiului-Gura Raului-Paltinis (September 2), Sibiu-Agnita-Fagaras-Poiana Marului-Zarnesti-Bran-Brasov (September 3), Brasov-Cheia-Ploiesti-Bucharest (September 4), and the race in Bucharest (September 5).

The Romanian Cycling Federation said that teams such as Bardiani CSF Faizanè (Italy), Delko (France, a team that includes Eduard Grosu, the champion of the Tour of Romania 2020), Felbermayr - Simplon Wels (Austria), and Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling (the US, a team that also includes the Romanian cyclist Serghei Ţvetcov) have already expressed interest in the Romanian race.

Eleven teams from six countries participated in the 2020 Tour of Romania, held between September 8 and September 13. The winner was Eduard Grosu, a member of Romania's national team.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Neacsu Razvan Chirnoaga/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 13:39
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 13:54
Events

Tour of Romania: About 120 cyclists expected to join the race this year

07 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 2021 edition of the Tour of Romania cycling race is scheduled to take place between August 31 and September 5.

The organizers estimate that around 120 cyclists will join the race that will cover 800 km, going through some of the country's most spectacular areas. Among them, the Deva Fortress, the Sarmizegetusa Regia Fortress, Corvinilor Castle, the Fagaras Fortress, Bran Castle, the Dacian Fortress from Capalna, and some of the most famous fortified churches in Transylvania.

The tour will kick off on August 31 with a race in Timisoara, followed by five stages: Timisoara-Lugoj-Caransebes-Hateg-Hunedoara-Deva (September 1), Deva-Orastie-Sebes-Poiana Sibiului-Gura Raului-Paltinis (September 2), Sibiu-Agnita-Fagaras-Poiana Marului-Zarnesti-Bran-Brasov (September 3), Brasov-Cheia-Ploiesti-Bucharest (September 4), and the race in Bucharest (September 5).

The Romanian Cycling Federation said that teams such as Bardiani CSF Faizanè (Italy), Delko (France, a team that includes Eduard Grosu, the champion of the Tour of Romania 2020), Felbermayr - Simplon Wels (Austria), and Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling (the US, a team that also includes the Romanian cyclist Serghei Ţvetcov) have already expressed interest in the Romanian race.

Eleven teams from six countries participated in the 2020 Tour of Romania, held between September 8 and September 13. The winner was Eduard Grosu, a member of Romania's national team.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Neacsu Razvan Chirnoaga/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 13:39
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home