Cycling routes set up in Romania’s Piatra Craiului Mountains

Eleven new cycling routes have been set up in the Piatra Craiului National Park, in the Southern Carpathians, Romania’s forest administration company Romsilva said.

The routes total 115 km in length and cover the entire surface of the park. They are marked according to their difficulty: blue for easy routes, red for average-difficulty routes, and black for the most difficult ones.

The routes start in Zărneşti or in Dâmbovicioara and have their highest point, of 1,450 meters, at Şaua Joaca.

The project was undertaken in a partnership with city halls in Zărnești, Moeciu, Fundata, Bran, Dâmbovicioara and Rucăr, the Association of Administrators of Protected Nature Areas, and Skanska Romania.

Cycling tracks in Western Romania mountains marked for tourist use

[email protected]

(Photo source: Romsilva Facebook Page)