Business

Curiera becomes the first fully eco-friendly courier company in Romania

18 January 2023
Bucharest-based Curiera Transport Solutions said it entered the new year with a fleet of 100% electric cars, becoming the first fully eco-friendly courier company in Romania.

The cars in the company's fleet were purchased in 2022, following an investment of more than EUR 1 million in streamlining its activity.

"Scope 3 emissions represent a surprisingly large percentage of total emissions for many companies, often the largest part of their total. Contracting services provided with the help of electric cars helps us not only in the reporting process, to take a step forward towards NET 0 Emissions, but also from a financial point of view, in relation to partners," said Silvia Duță, CEO & founder of Curiera Transport Solutions.

The first four electric cars purchased by Curiera were Nissan, followed by DFSK EC-35 cars. With the arrival of this batch of electric cars, the company removed fuel-powered vehicles from the circuit, planning to use them only in "exceptional cases."

"2022 was a year of expansion and investment. For 2023, we have equally ambitious plans. In addition to increasing the electric fleet, we want to do less and less intermediation and become an independent courier service," Silvia Duță added.

Three other electric cars are expected to join Curiera's fleet in two months. The company plans to supplement the fleet with 10 more electric cars by the end of 2023.

Curiera targets small manufacturers and traders that send between 1 and 1,000 parcels per month. On average, 2,000 customers used its courier services.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Curiera)

