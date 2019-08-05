CTP invests EUR 23 mln in second logistics park in Sibiu

International logistics developer and investor CTP will develop a new logistics park in Sibiu, central Romania, on an area of 9 hectares. The total investment to have this park completed will be EUR 23 million.

The first stage of the project includes 13,200 sqm of logistics facilities, of which only 2,600 sqm are still available for rent while the rest was already leased by two companies.

CTPark Sibiu II is the developer’s second investment in Sibiu, after the completion of a 13,400 sqm property for an automotive producer in early 2018. Both properties are located in Sibiu’s western area, close to the city’s airport.

(Photo source: the company)