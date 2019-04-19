Logistics developer CTP to add 200,000 sqm to Romanian portfolio

CTP, one of the biggest developers and owners of industrial and logistic spaces in Central and Eastern Europe, reached a portfolio of over one million sqm in Romania and will expand it by another 200,000 sqm in 2019.

The plan is in line with the group’s strategy of achieving a global 14% expansion rate, said Ana Dumitrache, country head of CTP in Romania, local Economica.net reported. The group will add a total of 740,000 sqm to its portfolio across the whole region this year.

In 2018, the developer completed and delivered more than 300,000 sqm of logistics spaces in Romania and increased its portfolio of customers to reach 50 tenants in the 15 parks it holds across the country. Out of its tenants, 85% are in logistics and 15% are manufacturing companies.

Since it entered the market, CTP has invested about EUR 500 million in Romania and plans to invest another EUR 120 million in the upcoming years, to reach 1.5 million sqm by 2021.

(Photo source: the company)