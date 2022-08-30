Enel X Romania to develop solar park for Belgian logistics developer WDP

Enel X Romania, the advanced energy services division of the Enel Group, is currently building a solar park with a total installed capacity of almost 3 MW for logistics real estate specialist WDP (Warehouses De Pauw Romania).

Part of a larger project, the plant will consist of nearly 6,700 photovoltaic panels that will be installed on the roofs of WDP’s warehouses located in Ștefăneștii de Jos, Ilfov County.

The panels will produce an average annual production of nearly 3,600 MWh and generate substantial annual savings on the electricity bill. At the same time, the project will contribute to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by almost 800 tonnes/year.

“These systems are even more important in the current context of energy crisis and climate change,” said Mirel Jarnea, head of e-Industries Enel X Romania in a press release. “Investments in renewable energy sources are no longer just about reducing costs, but also about looking into the future in a sustainable manner,” he added.

Enel X Romania’s portfolio includes projects implemented for large companies in sectors such as food, retail, logistics centers, shopping centers and office buildings. In total, about 40,000 photovoltaic panels have been installed so far, contributing to the reduction of approximately 3,700 tonnes/year in carbon dioxide emissions.

The installation of these energy sources has led to savings for partner companies of over EUR 1 mln by eliminating the costs associated with electricity transmission and distribution, as well as contributions regarding green certificates and cogeneration.

(Photo: Stangot/ Dreamstime)

radu@romania-insider.com