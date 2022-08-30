Business

Enel X Romania to develop solar park for Belgian logistics developer WDP

30 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Enel X Romania, the advanced energy services division of the Enel Group, is currently building a solar park with a total installed capacity of almost 3 MW for logistics real estate specialist WDP (Warehouses De Pauw Romania).

Part of a larger project, the plant will consist of nearly 6,700 photovoltaic panels that will be installed on the roofs of WDP’s warehouses located in Ștefăneștii de Jos, Ilfov County.

The panels will produce an average annual production of nearly 3,600 MWh and generate substantial annual savings on the electricity bill. At the same time, the project will contribute to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by almost 800 tonnes/year.

“These systems are even more important in the current context of energy crisis and climate change,” said Mirel Jarnea, head of e-Industries Enel X Romania in a press release. “Investments in renewable energy sources are no longer just about reducing costs, but also about looking into the future in a sustainable manner,” he added.

Enel X Romania’s portfolio includes projects implemented for large companies in sectors such as food, retail, logistics centers, shopping centers and office buildings. In total, about 40,000 photovoltaic panels have been installed so far, contributing to the reduction of approximately 3,700 tonnes/year in carbon dioxide emissions.

The installation of these energy sources has led to savings for partner companies of over EUR 1 mln by eliminating the costs associated with electricity transmission and distribution, as well as contributions regarding green certificates and cogeneration.

(Photo: Stangot/ Dreamstime)

radu@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

Enel X Romania to develop solar park for Belgian logistics developer WDP

30 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Enel X Romania, the advanced energy services division of the Enel Group, is currently building a solar park with a total installed capacity of almost 3 MW for logistics real estate specialist WDP (Warehouses De Pauw Romania).

Part of a larger project, the plant will consist of nearly 6,700 photovoltaic panels that will be installed on the roofs of WDP’s warehouses located in Ștefăneștii de Jos, Ilfov County.

The panels will produce an average annual production of nearly 3,600 MWh and generate substantial annual savings on the electricity bill. At the same time, the project will contribute to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by almost 800 tonnes/year.

“These systems are even more important in the current context of energy crisis and climate change,” said Mirel Jarnea, head of e-Industries Enel X Romania in a press release. “Investments in renewable energy sources are no longer just about reducing costs, but also about looking into the future in a sustainable manner,” he added.

Enel X Romania’s portfolio includes projects implemented for large companies in sectors such as food, retail, logistics centers, shopping centers and office buildings. In total, about 40,000 photovoltaic panels have been installed so far, contributing to the reduction of approximately 3,700 tonnes/year in carbon dioxide emissions.

The installation of these energy sources has led to savings for partner companies of over EUR 1 mln by eliminating the costs associated with electricity transmission and distribution, as well as contributions regarding green certificates and cogeneration.

(Photo: Stangot/ Dreamstime)

radu@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM