CTP to build almost 500,000 sqm of logistics space in Romania next year

CTP, the largest developer of industrial parks in Central and Eastern Europe, wants to build almost 500,000 sqm of logistics space in Romania next year.

The company has planned building almost 200,000 sqm of logistics space in the CTPark Bucharest West industrial park, located near Bucharest, and about 290,000 sqm in Pitesti, Cluj-Napoca, Turda and Chitila.

The developer’s portfolio in Romania has increased by 73% this year to over 700,000 sqm. It has a market value of EUR 364 million. The rentable area built and delivered by the end of this year amounts to about 180,000 sqm. About 300,000 sqm are under construction and should be completed in the first half of next year.

The company has also made several acquisitions lately. At the beginning of October, it announced the purchase of a logistics park near Bucharest, Chitila Logistic Park (CLP), with EUR 17.3 million.

