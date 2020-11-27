Criminal group caught taking bribe for drivers licenses, car registration in NE Romania

Prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) exposed a criminal organization in Suceava, northeastern Romania, that facilitated obtaining driver licenses by candidates who didn't qualify and fraudulent registration of automobiles. The group has allegedly operated during 2018-2020.

The criminal group included police officers, other police staff, driving instructors, and employees of the Romanian Auto Registry (RAR).

The group's members would get between EUR 300 and EUR 1,500 to help candidates pass the practical driving test. The bribe for passing the legal (theoretical) exam was EUR 3,000-6,000.

The group's members also facilitated the registration of second-hand cars from import that didn't comply with all the technical norms. This included passing the technical conformity control at the Romanian Auto Registry (RAR) and the provisional or permanent registration. The bribes for these services were between EUR 200 and EUR 1,000, according to the prosecutors.

Following searches at the suspects' homes, the DNA prosecutors confiscated over EUR 1.4 million in cash plus luxury watches and cars.

(Photo source: DNA)