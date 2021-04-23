Irish group CRH revives the Romanian brand Romcim

Irish group CRH, a leading international building materials producer, will change the name of its Romanian subsidiary to Romcim, a CRH Company, starting May 5, 2021.

CRH thus revives a Romanian brand with more than 30 years history in the local construction industry.

The name change is in keeping with CRH’s strategy to operate strong trusted local brands in each of its markets, supported by the capabilities and expertise of a leading global group, the company sais in a press release.

"Romcim is an iconic brand in the Romanian construction industry and feels like ‘family’ for generations of home builders, employees and the communities we operate in. Romcim is in our company’s DNA and is a solid foundation for the sustainable contribution we want to make to building homes and connecting cities in Romania," said Guillaume Cavalier, Managing Director Romcim.

The new corporate identity embodies the company’s ambition to grow and build sustainably, to strengthen partnerships with customers and to innovate in the product range.

A former state company, Romcim was privatized in 1997, when the French group Lafarge took over the company. After Lafarge merged with its rival Holcim, in 2015, the new group had to give up some of its operations in Romania, where it reached a dominant position. Thus, Lafarge sold its operations to Irish group CRH.

Romcim currently operates two cement factories in Medgidia (Constanta county) and Hoghiz (Brasov county), and a grinding station in Targu Jiu. The company had a turnover of EUR 230 mln and over 720 employees in 2019.

(Photo source: the company)