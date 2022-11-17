University of Craiova in Romania goes online until mid-March to save on energy

The University of Craiova in southern Romania will switch to online courses starting the end of November until mid-March “to capitalize on the infrastructure created for online courses during the pandemic, but also to save on energy.”

All 12 faculties of the University of Craiova will enter the online teaching system from November 28 until March 19, 2023, G4media.ro reported. The exams will still be held face-to-face.

The decision was taken unanimously by the members of the University Senate at the proposal of the faculties. The first announcement about online teaching was made in mid-September.

In separate news, the municipality of Craiova opened “Romania’s largest Christmas fair” on November 11. Unique story houses, a Christmas tree over 20 meters high, over a million lights and luminous figurines and a 700 sqm ice rink are ready to welcome their guests.

Designated by European Best Destinations as one of the top six most beautiful events of its kind in Europe, the Craiova Christmas Fair takes place this year in an area of ​​over one square kilometre.

(Photo source: Paulmalaianu | Dreamstime.com)