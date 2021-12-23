Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 08:21
Politics

Romanian lawmakers table vote on Covid-19 pass law immediately after Christmas

23 December 2021
The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition decided on Wednesday (December 22) to promote in Parliament the draft law on the Covid-19 pass, proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and vote on it in the ordinary session, between Christmas and New Year, political sources told HotNews.ro.

"During the next two days, the Government will organize consultations with civil society and other stakeholders on the Covid pass," announced Dan Cărbunaru, the Government spokesperson.

The decision comes after tensions occurred within the coalition because the president of the Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Cîțu, opposed the draft Covid pass law to be enacted by the Government taking responsibility for the bill.

The minister of health, Alexandru Rafila, warned that the bill must be enforced in January to help address a possible new pandemic wave. 

(Photo: Karzof Pleine/ Dreamstime)

