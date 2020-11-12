Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 14:11
Social

Coronavirus: Head of emergency services warns of increasing pressure on Bucharest hospitals

11 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest registered more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past week (December 6-10), and this will put even more pressure on the hospitals in the capital city and Ilfov county, according to Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Emergency Services Department. As a result, the authorities may have to transfer some of the coronavirus patients in this area to other hospitals in the country.

Arafat also said that a meeting would be organized with the heads of emergency rooms and intensive care units in Bucharest and the minister of health to discuss this worrying situation in the capital, G4media.ro reported. 

This week, nine COVID-19 patients in Bucharest, who were in serious condition, were transported by military aircraft to hospitals in other cities because there were no more intensive care beds available in the capital.

Bucharest recorded 1,867 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, according to the official daily report released on Friday, December 11. The capital is still in the red scenario.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 11:54
25 November 2020
Social
Images shared on social media show Bucharest hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 14:11
Social

Coronavirus: Head of emergency services warns of increasing pressure on Bucharest hospitals

11 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest registered more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past week (December 6-10), and this will put even more pressure on the hospitals in the capital city and Ilfov county, according to Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Emergency Services Department. As a result, the authorities may have to transfer some of the coronavirus patients in this area to other hospitals in the country.

Arafat also said that a meeting would be organized with the heads of emergency rooms and intensive care units in Bucharest and the minister of health to discuss this worrying situation in the capital, G4media.ro reported. 

This week, nine COVID-19 patients in Bucharest, who were in serious condition, were transported by military aircraft to hospitals in other cities because there were no more intensive care beds available in the capital.

Bucharest recorded 1,867 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, according to the official daily report released on Friday, December 11. The capital is still in the red scenario.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 11:54
25 November 2020
Social
Images shared on social media show Bucharest hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout