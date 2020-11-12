Coronavirus: Head of emergency services warns of increasing pressure on Bucharest hospitals

Bucharest registered more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past week (December 6-10), and this will put even more pressure on the hospitals in the capital city and Ilfov county, according to Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Emergency Services Department. As a result, the authorities may have to transfer some of the coronavirus patients in this area to other hospitals in the country.

Arafat also said that a meeting would be organized with the heads of emergency rooms and intensive care units in Bucharest and the minister of health to discuss this worrying situation in the capital, G4media.ro reported.

This week, nine COVID-19 patients in Bucharest, who were in serious condition, were transported by military aircraft to hospitals in other cities because there were no more intensive care beds available in the capital.

Bucharest recorded 1,867 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, according to the official daily report released on Friday, December 11. The capital is still in the red scenario.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)