Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

COVID-19 cases at Ford’s Romanian factory - but no systemic problem

08 October 2020
Several cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported among workers at the Ford car factory in Craiova, southern Romania.

Still, the production activity is not threatened, the factory's officials announced.

"Ford Craiova currently has 17 cases confirmed by COVID-19. These are cases spread in various areas of the plant, the respective employees working in different shifts," said Ana Maria Timiș, communications manager of Ford Romania, quoted by Profit.ro

She added that the protection measures inside the factory are strictly observed.

It is for the first time since the relaxation in June when a big local factory reports such problems.

The infection dynamics indicates that such cases might become more frequent with a negative impact on economic activity.

According to the trade unions, the other Romanian car manufacturer, Dacia, has reportedly faced a real wave of infections in recent months. The company has not released any official information on this situation. The cases at Dacia were apparently at the origin of a large number of infections in Argeș county. However, much of the outbreak in Dacia has been extinguished. 

(Photo: Ford Europe)

