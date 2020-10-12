Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 13:57
Social

Romania adds more than 7,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

10 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 7,067 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 539,107 on Thursday, December 10, the authorities announced.

The new cases were reported out of 31,437 tests carried out over the same interval.

Bucharest recorded the most cases (1,762), followed by the counties of Ilfov (664), Constanța (510), Cluj (407), and Iași (365). Six counties added more than 200 cases: Argeș (238), Brașov (243), Dâmbovița (238), Galați (272), Prahova (283), and Timiș (249).

Since the start of the pandemic, 434,679 patients have recovered.

The death toll reached 12,948 after 127 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. One was aged between 20 and 29, one between 30 and 39, two between 40 and 49, 18 between 50 and 59, 34 between 60 and 69, 34 between 70 and 79, and 37 were older than 80. Of these, 124 had previous medical conditions. 

A total of 12,251 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,288 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 4,356,567 tests were carried out at a national level, 31,437 in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 42,757 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 11,637 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 89,673 people were under quarantine at home, and 115 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 13:57
Social

Romania adds more than 7,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

10 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 7,067 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 539,107 on Thursday, December 10, the authorities announced.

The new cases were reported out of 31,437 tests carried out over the same interval.

Bucharest recorded the most cases (1,762), followed by the counties of Ilfov (664), Constanța (510), Cluj (407), and Iași (365). Six counties added more than 200 cases: Argeș (238), Brașov (243), Dâmbovița (238), Galați (272), Prahova (283), and Timiș (249).

Since the start of the pandemic, 434,679 patients have recovered.

The death toll reached 12,948 after 127 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. One was aged between 20 and 29, one between 30 and 39, two between 40 and 49, 18 between 50 and 59, 34 between 60 and 69, 34 between 70 and 79, and 37 were older than 80. Of these, 124 had previous medical conditions. 

A total of 12,251 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,288 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 4,356,567 tests were carried out at a national level, 31,437 in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 42,757 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 11,637 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 89,673 people were under quarantine at home, and 115 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)