Romania adds more than 7,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Romania recorded 7,067 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 539,107 on Thursday, December 10, the authorities announced.

The new cases were reported out of 31,437 tests carried out over the same interval.

Bucharest recorded the most cases (1,762), followed by the counties of Ilfov (664), Constanța (510), Cluj (407), and Iași (365). Six counties added more than 200 cases: Argeș (238), Brașov (243), Dâmbovița (238), Galați (272), Prahova (283), and Timiș (249).

Since the start of the pandemic, 434,679 patients have recovered.

The death toll reached 12,948 after 127 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. One was aged between 20 and 29, one between 30 and 39, two between 40 and 49, 18 between 50 and 59, 34 between 60 and 69, 34 between 70 and 79, and 37 were older than 80. Of these, 124 had previous medical conditions.

A total of 12,251 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,288 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 4,356,567 tests were carried out at a national level, 31,437 in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 42,757 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 11,637 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 89,673 people were under quarantine at home, and 115 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

