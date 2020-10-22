Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 08:29
Business

Court suspends regulator’s sanctions against CEO of local insurer Euroins

22 October 2020
The CEO of Bulgarian insurance group Euroins' Romanian subsidiary, Mihnea Tobescu, had the sanctions dictated against him by the financial market regulator ASF suspended by a local court, Hotnews.ro reported.

On September 28, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) fined Tobescu with RON 100,000 (EUR 20,000) and withdrew his license for allegedly overestimating the company's own funds by some EUR 10 million.

On October 21, the Bucharest Court of Appeal suspended the execution of ASF's decision.

The decision is not final, and it is valid until the local courts rule on Tobescu's request to cancel ASF's sanctions.

ASF also fined Euroins with a total sum of RON 2.1 million (EUR 430,000) for irregularities in calculating the company's own funds and setting the technical reserves.

(Photo: Pixabay)

