Romanian Court says President must address Govt. reshuffle request

Romania’s Constitutional Court on December 19 accepted the Government’s notification about its conflict with the Presidency and ruled that the President must issue the decree confirming the two vacancies in the cabinet following the resignation of the development and transport ministers.

The President must also explain in writing the reasons for the decision he takes in regard to the appointment of the two candidates nominated by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, local Hotnews.ro reported. President Iohannis has so far delayed announcing his decision on the two proposals.

In late November, President Iohannis accepted the new ministers appointed under a broader government reshuffle, except for those of former labour minister Lia-Olguta Vasilescu as transport minister and Ilan Laufer as regional development minister. He said at that time that the proposals were “unfit”. Quickly, the PSD came up with new proposals. They nominated Lia Olguta Vasilescu for the Regional Development Ministry and MP Mircea Draghici, who is also PSD’s treasurer, for the Transport Ministry. But Iohannis postponed firstly until after December 1 and later until after the Constitutional Court’s ruling giving an answer to PM Dancila.

