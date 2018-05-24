Romania’s Court of Auditors to check purchases by public authorities

The Court of Auditors will be the only institution that will check the way in which public institutions and companies award public procurement contracts, said finance minister Eugen Teodorovici.

The Government is currently working on changing the public purchase legislation to simplify the process.

Currently, there are two structures that check public procurements made by the public authorities, namely the Court of Auditors and the national Authority for Public Acquisitions – ANAP and their responsibilities often overlap. Thus, the Government will decide by emergency ordinance that only the Court of Auditors will check these acquisitions from now on, Teodorovici said.

The Government also aims to make it more difficult for other bidders to challenge the results of a public procurement tender by asking them to pay a guarantee of 2% of the estimated contract value.

Romania launches new electronic public procurement system

[email protected]