Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 14:17
Entertainment
Dragobete: Castle marks Romanian celebration of love with ‘trial marriages’
24 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Corvin Castle, a Gothic-Renaissance castle in Hunedoara, in western Romania, will host several “trial marriage” ceremonies to mark the Dragobete, the Romanian celebration of love.

Hunedoara mayor Dan Bobouţanu will conduct the marriage ceremonies in the chapel of the historical monument.

The tourists who visit the castle are usually the ones who go for the trial marriage, which lasts one day, Elena Iancău, a spokesperson for the Hunedoara City Hall, told Agerpres.

The castle has started marking the Dragobete celebration three years ago.

Since then, tens of couples said “I do” on February 24 at the castle.

Last year, over 400,000 tourists visited the castle.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 14:17
Entertainment
Dragobete: Castle marks Romanian celebration of love with ‘trial marriages’
24 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Corvin Castle, a Gothic-Renaissance castle in Hunedoara, in western Romania, will host several “trial marriage” ceremonies to mark the Dragobete, the Romanian celebration of love.

Hunedoara mayor Dan Bobouţanu will conduct the marriage ceremonies in the chapel of the historical monument.

The tourists who visit the castle are usually the ones who go for the trial marriage, which lasts one day, Elena Iancău, a spokesperson for the Hunedoara City Hall, told Agerpres.

The castle has started marking the Dragobete celebration three years ago.

Since then, tens of couples said “I do” on February 24 at the castle.

Last year, over 400,000 tourists visited the castle.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

24 February 2020
Social
PM asks Romanians from Italian regions affected by coronavirus to avoid coming to the country
24 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Constitutional Court asks president to designate different PM
22 February 2020
Sports
Romania's Simona Halep wins tennis tournament in Dubai for the third time
20 February 2020
Social
Update: Mall in Bucharest evacuated after bomb threat
24 February 2020
Entertainment
Romanian movies to watch on Dragobete – the Romanian lovers’ day
20 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Social Democrats will boycott vote on new Govt. to delay early elections
18 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Romania seen from space
18 February 2020
Business
Startup meets corporation: Romanian entrepreneur shares how Facebook killed his project after paying USD 0.5 bln for it

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40