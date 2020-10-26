Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 08:46
Business

Corporate lending in RO gains some ground in September

26 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The stock of bank loans in Romania rose by some RON 3 billion (EUR 0.6 bln) in September to RON 277.5 bln (EUR 57.0 bln).

The 1.1% monthly increase in September, after a 0.9% advance in August, confirms the gradual recovery after the 0.4-0.5% monthly contraction in the stock of bank loans in April-May, Profit.ro reported.

The annual increase in the stock of loans accelerated to 4.0% year-on-year in September from 3.7% in August.

Corporate lending, key for the economic recovery, is gaining some ground - yet at a rate much slower compared to the magnitude of the Government-backed IMM Invest program. Thus, the stock of corporate loans rose by RON 1.83 bln or 1.5% in September, compared to August, to RON 120.6 bln (EUR 24.8 bln).

The local currency-denominated corporate loan stock increased by RON 1.25 bln or 1.8% month-on-month. This is less than one-tenth of the RON 14 bln loans guaranteed by the Government under the IMM Invest program.

The program's impact is likely to increase in October-November. Still, the gloomy outlook generated by the sanitary situation is expected to prevent extensive use of the guarantees made available by the Government.

(Photo: George Oprea/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 08:03
24 September 2020
Business
Bank lending in RO keeps supporting consumption more than companies
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 08:46
Business

Corporate lending in RO gains some ground in September

26 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The stock of bank loans in Romania rose by some RON 3 billion (EUR 0.6 bln) in September to RON 277.5 bln (EUR 57.0 bln).

The 1.1% monthly increase in September, after a 0.9% advance in August, confirms the gradual recovery after the 0.4-0.5% monthly contraction in the stock of bank loans in April-May, Profit.ro reported.

The annual increase in the stock of loans accelerated to 4.0% year-on-year in September from 3.7% in August.

Corporate lending, key for the economic recovery, is gaining some ground - yet at a rate much slower compared to the magnitude of the Government-backed IMM Invest program. Thus, the stock of corporate loans rose by RON 1.83 bln or 1.5% in September, compared to August, to RON 120.6 bln (EUR 24.8 bln).

The local currency-denominated corporate loan stock increased by RON 1.25 bln or 1.8% month-on-month. This is less than one-tenth of the RON 14 bln loans guaranteed by the Government under the IMM Invest program.

The program's impact is likely to increase in October-November. Still, the gloomy outlook generated by the sanitary situation is expected to prevent extensive use of the guarantees made available by the Government.

(Photo: George Oprea/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 08:03
24 September 2020
Business
Bank lending in RO keeps supporting consumption more than companies
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
25 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A Dutch couple’s new life in a picturesque Romanian village & how they share their experience with others
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath