Corporate events with an experiential component, engine of accelerated growth in the first quarter of the year for Complice.ro

News from Companies

Complice.ro, curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, closed the first 3 months of the year with a double turnover (+109%) compared to the same period last year. The positive dynamics is attributed both to the growing interest of companies to strengthen their organizational culture through events with an experiential component and to the significant increase in the individual customer base (+90%).

As both residential customers who choose experiences as a unique gift option or for themselves, as well as corporate customers who integrate experiences into HR strategies to reward, retain, and motivate employees, become more open to transition to experiences, Complice.ro doubled its business from the first 3 months of the year. Thus, in the period January-March 2024, the total number of orders increased by over 80%, and the average value of the order reached 288 euros compared to 246 euros in the same period of the previous year.

"The increased stress levels at work are an important concern in 2024 for most employees, along with the changes brought by technological transformations and the lack of connection and sense of belonging caused by remote or hybrid work. In 2024, companies want to not only keep people, increase retention, but also keep them together; there is more and more talk about human sustainability, which refers to the efforts of employers to create a healthy work environment and sustainable from the point of view of human capital", states Oana Pascu, founder of Complice.ro.

The number of companies that chose experiences in the strategy of rewarding, retaining and motivating employees increased by more than 20% in the first 3 months of the year, and 80% of orders come from recurring customers. Most requests came from companies in the IT, retail, and creative industries.

"Business events, in the office or outside, create the perfect context for people to connect, get to know each other, collaborate, and communicate better. We also have requests for events abroad, which is why we are also expanding the portfolio with international experiences. However, there is a need for consistency, that is, the recurrent integration into HR strategies of retention and appreciation of these experiential initiatives that bring teams together. Also, an increasingly obvious trend that we observe is to mark significant events in employees' lives, such as birthdays, the birth of a child, wedding anniversaries or other special moments", adds Oana Pascu.

In the first 3 months of the year, Flexi Box packages remain on the top of the preferences of individual customers as a gift option for their loved ones, as well as on the top of corporate customers when it comes to gifts, prizes or rewards for employees, customers, or business partners. Flexi Box packages are very versatile because they contain dozens of experiences from various categories (adrenaline, gourmet, relaxation, travel, sports, outdoor, etc.) in a predefined budget, and the person who receives such a package chooses their favorite experience.

According to Complice.ro, the most chosen experiences by both individual and corporate customers within the Flexi Box packages are the adrenaline driving experiences (karting, offroad on the circuit, virtual driving in a simulator etc.), but also the experiences of gourmet type (such as private wine tastings at wineries, whiskey or craft beer workshops, dinners in unique locations, etc.). Thus, based on the increasing interest of customers who focus on experiences from these categories, in April Complice.ro introduces 2 new specialized Flexi Box packages, Driving Box and Gourmet Box respectively, which exclusively contain experience options from these categories.

New experiences in Sibiu, Brașov and Dubai. "Theatre at your home", the best experience in the first 3 months of the year

In the first 3 months of the year, Complice.ro expands the options nationally and internationally. Among the newest experiences introduced in the portfolio are the private workshop of artisan bread with mayo, the experience of organizing personal space, the olfactive dinner or the Face Yoga experience, but also Brașov Box and Sibiu Box - flexible packages, with experiences that take place in Brașov, respectively Sibiu, from various categories, the recipient being able to choose his favorite experience. Another novelty in the Complice portfolio is the ice diving experience based on the Wim Hof method, a unique session that tests the limits and challenges both physically and mentally. Complice also expanded the experiences with an external tourism component, with two experiential cruises in Dubai, flight included, with departures between December 2024 and March 2025.

In the first quarter of the year, watching a play online, based on a unique access code was the most accessed experience package by individual customers both for gifting and for themselves.

"The permanent development of the portfolio of experiences, the expansion of options at the national level, in the main cities, but also outside the country, remains an important direction for us in 2024. For Sibiu and Brașov, we even thought of Flexi Box-type packages, with dozens of options for experiences with geographic location in the area. We estimate that international experiences will become more and more accessible by customers who want to make their trips even more memorable and connect the visit to certain places with some unique experiences. Therefore, we also thought of some predefined experiential packages. The cruises in Dubai with flight included for 2 people are the newest experiences introduced in our portfolio", says Oana Pascu.

About Complice.ro

Complice.ro is a curator of experiences that create contexts for each of us to enjoy life by experiencing new activities or deepening old passions. Experience packages are oriented both towards the business area (offering an extensive portfolio of alternative reward, recognition and incentive tools for employees, clients and business partners, as well as creative solutions for corporate events), and towards the B2C area ( experiences of personal development, relaxation, adrenaline and more) for those who want to collect and give throughout life memories, not objects.

In the more than 8 years since it has been active on the market, Complice.ro has delivered more than 5,000 unique experiences for customers in the B2B and B2C segments, from a portfolio that includes over 300 predefined experiences on the site, built with the help of over 200 partners from Bucharest, but also from the rest of the country and even from abroad.

__

*This is a Press release.