Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 13:49
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row
26 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has reached 1,029 confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases by March 26, exactly one month after the first case was reported in the country (on February 26). The number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours was 123, down for the second day in a row.

Of the total confirmed cases, 94 patients have been declared healed and released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, 17 patients have lost their lives. Most of them were over 65 and suffered from chronic diseases, according to the Strategic Communication Group.

There are currently 29 patients treated in intensive care units (ATI), 23 of whom are in serious condition.

Over 6,150 people are currently under quarantine in dedicated centers throughout Romania. More than 110,000 other people are in isolation at home.

Close to 16,000 Covid-19 tests have been processed in Romania to date.

The relatively low number of tests made so far and the limited processing capacity (1,500-2,000 tests per day) raise questions about the accuracy of the official figures related to the number of infected people in Romania.

"

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Calin)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 13:49
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row
26 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has reached 1,029 confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases by March 26, exactly one month after the first case was reported in the country (on February 26). The number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours was 123, down for the second day in a row.

Of the total confirmed cases, 94 patients have been declared healed and released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, 17 patients have lost their lives. Most of them were over 65 and suffered from chronic diseases, according to the Strategic Communication Group.

There are currently 29 patients treated in intensive care units (ATI), 23 of whom are in serious condition.

Over 6,150 people are currently under quarantine in dedicated centers throughout Romania. More than 110,000 other people are in isolation at home.

Close to 16,000 Covid-19 tests have been processed in Romania to date.

The relatively low number of tests made so far and the limited processing capacity (1,500-2,000 tests per day) raise questions about the accuracy of the official figures related to the number of infected people in Romania.

"

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Calin)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 5,600 people fined for not respecting movement restrictions. Some got out of the house to walk their fish or take their cat to the mall
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister resigns
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister says all of Bucharest’s population will be tested, door to door
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases climbs to 906, 13 dead, movement restrictions come into force
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Suceava becomes biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country, local administration head infected
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Romania from Italy, Spain, France and Germany, isolation for the rest
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Govt. prefers no testing instead of quick testing