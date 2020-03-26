Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row

Romania has reached 1,029 confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases by March 26, exactly one month after the first case was reported in the country (on February 26). The number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours was 123, down for the second day in a row.

Of the total confirmed cases, 94 patients have been declared healed and released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, 17 patients have lost their lives. Most of them were over 65 and suffered from chronic diseases, according to the Strategic Communication Group.

There are currently 29 patients treated in intensive care units (ATI), 23 of whom are in serious condition.

Over 6,150 people are currently under quarantine in dedicated centers throughout Romania. More than 110,000 other people are in isolation at home.

Close to 16,000 Covid-19 tests have been processed in Romania to date.

The relatively low number of tests made so far and the limited processing capacity (1,500-2,000 tests per day) raise questions about the accuracy of the official figures related to the number of infected people in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Calin)