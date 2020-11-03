Exclusive

Coronavirus crisis: Several flights between Romania and Germany cancelled. Passenger says flight from Munich turned back from Romanian airspace

Flights from Romania to Germany and those from Germany to Romania have been canceled without notice on Wednesday, March 11, according to reports from passengers and official information on the websites of major Romanian airports and from airlines.

For example, the Lufthansa flight from München to Bucharest and the return flight, as well as the Wizz Air flights from Bucharest to Dortmund and Basel (Switzerland), were canceled, according to data on the Bucharest Airports website.

“The journey from Munich to Bucharest got into Romanian air space and then turned back to Munich. We were told by the pilot that there was a technical fault that could be only fixed in Munich,” a passenger who was flying from Cologne to Bucharest via Munich wrote to Romania-Insider.com.

“Once back in Munich we were told by the Lufthansa Service Center that the Romanian Government had banked all flights arriving from Germany but they could rebook us via Vienna. 10 minutes later Lufthansa customer services then told us that the Romanian government would not accept any flights originating from EU and they advised Romanian citizens to get a train or a bus,” he added.

However, there are also flights from Bucharest to Germany and from Germany to Bucharest that appear to have taken off or landed, including a Blue Air flight from Cologne/Bonn and a Tarom flight from Munich (see list below and full list on the airport's website).

Moreover, many flights to and from Germany appear canceled at the airports in Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, and Sibiu, while some flights still appear to have landed or taken off.

"To help limit the epidemic, Wizz Air cancels flights from Memmingen / Munich West, Dortmund, Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, Madrid, Nuremberg, Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, Frankfurt Hahn to Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, on March 11, 2020," Wizz Air announced in a press release.

