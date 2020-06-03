Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 10:38
Update - Coronavirus in Romania: Number of confirmed cases goes up to eight, three patients declared cured
06 March 2020
Update: A woman from Olt county also tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, according to G4media.ro. As a result, the total number of confirmed cases went up to eight.

Initial story: One more patient tested positive for coronavirus in Romania, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven. Meanwhile, three of the patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have been declared cured.

A young girl from Timisoara, classmate of the 16-year-old patient diagnosed on Wednesday, also tested positive for coronavirus, according to Digi24.ro. She was transferred to the Victor Babes hospital in Timisoara.

Meanwhile, three of the patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Romania were declared cured. The man from Gorj county, who was the first to test positive for coronavirus in Romania, was discharged. The other two patients, both admitted to a hospital in Timisoara, were declared cured after two tests performed at 24-hour intervals came out negative. They will remain under medical supervision.

Nationwide, 35 people are under institutionalized quarantine while more than 11,700 are under isolation at home.

The Romanian authorities also announced on Thursday evening, March 5 that a Romanian citizen living in Italy is infected with coronavirus.

“According to information provided by the Italian authorities, a Romanian citizen residing in Lombardy, in Italy, was found infected with Covid-19," the Strategic Communication Group announced, according to News.ro.

On March 4, acting health minister Victor Costache has advised Romanians to limit travel from Italy in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. When asked about the Romanians expected to return to the country for the Easter break, the minister said that everyone was free to take their own decisions but those returning will be placed under isolation for 15 days.

(Photo source: ID 174422150 © Yalcinsonat/Dreamstime.com)

