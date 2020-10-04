Coronavirus in Romania: Number of confirmed cases goes up to almost 5,500

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 13:30
Tests have confirmed a total of 5.467 cases of coronavirus in Romania by Friday, April 10, 13:00, which means that 265 other patients tested positive for the virus in 24 hours, according to official data from the Strategic Communication Group.

Of the total number of confirmed patients, 729 were declared cured and discharged from the hospital.

At the same time, the death toll reached 257, according to the same report. A total of 183 patients are currently admitted to intensive care.

Throughout Romania, 25,226 people have been placed in institutionalized quarantine, while more than 77,300 are in isolation at home and monitored by doctors.

So far, a total of 55,430 tests were processed nationwide.

Most COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county of Suceava - 1.529. Bucharest is second with 688 cases, followed by the counties of Timis (259), Neamt (234), and Hunedoara (227).

In the last 24 hours, the police found 9,246 people who did not comply with the movement restrictions. They received total fines worth more than RON 20.1 million (some EUR 4.1 million).

Outside of Romania, 684 Romanian citizens have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, most of them in Italy (418) and Spain (196), and 42 have lost their lives.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)

1
 

