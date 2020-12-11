Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 13:57
Social

Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count tops 10,100

12 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania added 10,142 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 334,236 on Thursday, November 12, the Strategic Communications Group announced in the daily report.

The new cases were recorded out of 35,762 tests carried out over the same period.

Bucharest reported 927 new cases, and three counties had more than 400 cases: Brașov (466), Cluj (413) and Hunedoara (412). Six other counties added 300 or more cases: Arad (320), Iași (300), Ilfov (358), Mureș (321), Prahova (336), and Sibiu (379).

Bucharest and 19 other counties had infection rates higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The highest ones were in Sibiu (7.4), Cluj (6.99), Timiș (6.43), and Sălaj (6.34). The city of Sibiu had on Wednesday, November 11, an infection rate of 11.18, prompting the Sibiu Public Health Department (DSP) to propose a quarantine of the city and the neighboring Şelimbăr commune, News.ro reported. A decision on this is expected on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 224,916 patients have recovered.

The death toll rose to 8,510 after 121 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours. One of them was in the 30-39 age group, five were aged between 40 and 49, ten between 50 and 59, 37 between 60 and 69, 37 between 70 and 79, and 31 were older than 80. Of these, 117 had previous medical conditions. 

A total of 12,852 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,152 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 3,593,720 tests were carried out at a national level, 35,762 of them in the last 24 hours. 

At the same time, 44,243 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, and 13,013 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 81,163 people were under quarantine at home, and 19 under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 13:57
Social

Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count tops 10,100

12 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania added 10,142 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 334,236 on Thursday, November 12, the Strategic Communications Group announced in the daily report.

The new cases were recorded out of 35,762 tests carried out over the same period.

Bucharest reported 927 new cases, and three counties had more than 400 cases: Brașov (466), Cluj (413) and Hunedoara (412). Six other counties added 300 or more cases: Arad (320), Iași (300), Ilfov (358), Mureș (321), Prahova (336), and Sibiu (379).

Bucharest and 19 other counties had infection rates higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The highest ones were in Sibiu (7.4), Cluj (6.99), Timiș (6.43), and Sălaj (6.34). The city of Sibiu had on Wednesday, November 11, an infection rate of 11.18, prompting the Sibiu Public Health Department (DSP) to propose a quarantine of the city and the neighboring Şelimbăr commune, News.ro reported. A decision on this is expected on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 224,916 patients have recovered.

The death toll rose to 8,510 after 121 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours. One of them was in the 30-39 age group, five were aged between 40 and 49, ten between 50 and 59, 37 between 60 and 69, 37 between 70 and 79, and 31 were older than 80. Of these, 117 had previous medical conditions. 

A total of 12,852 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,152 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 3,593,720 tests were carried out at a national level, 35,762 of them in the last 24 hours. 

At the same time, 44,243 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, and 13,013 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 81,163 people were under quarantine at home, and 19 under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament