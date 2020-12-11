Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count tops 10,100

Romania added 10,142 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 334,236 on Thursday, November 12, the Strategic Communications Group announced in the daily report.

The new cases were recorded out of 35,762 tests carried out over the same period.

Bucharest reported 927 new cases, and three counties had more than 400 cases: Brașov (466), Cluj (413) and Hunedoara (412). Six other counties added 300 or more cases: Arad (320), Iași (300), Ilfov (358), Mureș (321), Prahova (336), and Sibiu (379).

Bucharest and 19 other counties had infection rates higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The highest ones were in Sibiu (7.4), Cluj (6.99), Timiș (6.43), and Sălaj (6.34). The city of Sibiu had on Wednesday, November 11, an infection rate of 11.18, prompting the Sibiu Public Health Department (DSP) to propose a quarantine of the city and the neighboring Şelimbăr commune, News.ro reported. A decision on this is expected on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 224,916 patients have recovered.

The death toll rose to 8,510 after 121 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours. One of them was in the 30-39 age group, five were aged between 40 and 49, ten between 50 and 59, 37 between 60 and 69, 37 between 70 and 79, and 31 were older than 80. Of these, 117 had previous medical conditions.

A total of 12,852 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,152 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 3,593,720 tests were carried out at a national level, 35,762 of them in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, 44,243 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, and 13,013 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 81,163 people were under quarantine at home, and 19 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com