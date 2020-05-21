Ro Insider
Coronavirus cases rise to almost 17,600 in Romania
21 May 2020
Romania reported 198 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,585 on Thursday, May 21, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 10,581 patients were declared cured and discharged from the hospital.

At the same time, 1,151 Covid-19 patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea, Călărași, Maramureș, Olt and Ilfov counties.

Furthermore, 203 patients were admitted to intensive care units, by the same date.

Throughout Romania, 9,800 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 39,614 people were under isolation at home.

By May 21, 342,466 tests had been carried out at a national level.

Outside of the country, 3,026 Romanian citizens were diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection. Since the start of the pandemic, 105 of them died, while 22 were declared cured – 9 in Germany, 9 in France, 2 in Indonesia, 1 in Luxembourg, and 1 in Tunisia.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

