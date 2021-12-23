Wapo Services, Raed Focus Security Systems, Pyralis Services and five other companies were selected as sub-contractors by the consortium that won the contract for the modernization of the Câmpia Turzii Military Unit, a project worth over RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The companies have turnovers between RON 1 mln and RON 43 mln.

The tender for the first stage of the project was won, as an association leader, by Leviatan Design, a company owned by Cătălin Podaru, a former army officer.

The consortium also includes Telekom Communications Romania, Ubitech Constructions and Petrodesign.

(Photo: Catalin Ovreiu, mapn.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com