Eight sub-contractors will upgrade military base in western Romania
Wapo Services, Raed Focus Security Systems, Pyralis Services and five other companies were selected as sub-contractors by the consortium that won the contract for the modernization of the Câmpia Turzii Military Unit, a project worth over RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln), Ziarul Financiar reported.
The companies have turnovers between RON 1 mln and RON 43 mln.
The tender for the first stage of the project was won, as an association leader, by Leviatan Design, a company owned by Cătălin Podaru, a former army officer.
The consortium also includes Telekom Communications Romania, Ubitech Constructions and Petrodesign.
(Photo: Catalin Ovreiu, mapn.ro)
andrei@romania-insider.com