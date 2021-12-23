Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 08:03
Business

Eight sub-contractors will upgrade military base in western Romania

23 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Wapo Services, Raed Focus Security Systems, Pyralis Services and five other companies were selected as sub-contractors by the consortium that won the contract for the modernization of the Câmpia Turzii Military Unit, a project worth over RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The companies have turnovers between RON 1 mln and RON 43 mln.

The tender for the first stage of the project was won, as an association leader, by Leviatan Design, a company owned by Cătălin Podaru, a former army officer.

The consortium also includes Telekom Communications Romania, Ubitech Constructions and Petrodesign.

(Photo: Catalin Ovreiu, mapn.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 08:03
Business

Eight sub-contractors will upgrade military base in western Romania

23 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Wapo Services, Raed Focus Security Systems, Pyralis Services and five other companies were selected as sub-contractors by the consortium that won the contract for the modernization of the Câmpia Turzii Military Unit, a project worth over RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The companies have turnovers between RON 1 mln and RON 43 mln.

The tender for the first stage of the project was won, as an association leader, by Leviatan Design, a company owned by Cătălin Podaru, a former army officer.

The consortium also includes Telekom Communications Romania, Ubitech Constructions and Petrodesign.

(Photo: Catalin Ovreiu, mapn.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks