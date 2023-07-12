Transport

Contractor selected for Cluj's connection to the Transylvania Highway, deal worth RON 562 mln

13 July 2023

The winner of the contract to built the link road between A3 and DN1 in Tureni, Cluj County, has been announced. The consortium composed of DIMEX-2000 COMPANY (Leader), OBRAS PUBLICAS Y REGADIOS, OPR ASFALT, AUTOTEHNOROM, CON-A OPERATIONS has been designated to undertake the project, with a budget of RON 562.61 million (excluding VAT) and a completion timeframe of 18 months.

The planned expressway, spanning approximately 5 km, will feature a traffic lane width of 3.5 meters, a wide shoulder measuring 2.25 meters, and a 3-meter-wide median space equipped with separators. 

The construction will encompass 7 bridges and viaducts, including the longest one, stretching over Valea Racilor at kilometer 4, with a total length of 258 meters and a deck measuring 246 meters.

Cristian Pistol, the General Director of CNAIR (National Road Infrastructure Administration Company), shared the information on Facebook, stating that the procedure for signing the contract, which is funded by non-repayable European funds, will commence in 10 days if no appeals are filed.

However, as quoted by local publication Ziua de Cluj, it's worth noting that in November 2022, SC Frasinul SRL, SC Dimex 2000 Company SRL, and their administrators, Traian Larionesi and Ioan Scurtu, were sent to trial by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) back in 2022.

The charges against them include allegedly providing false documents related to the implementation of projects aimed at modernizing forest road infrastructure, resulting in financial losses from EU and mineral resources budgets. As the trial proceeds, further updates will follow.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristian Pistol/Facebook)

Transport

