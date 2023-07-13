Public road company endorses EUR 5.5 bln Ploiesti-Brasov motorway project

The final route for the Ploiesti-Brasov motorway was approved on July 12 by the Technical and Economic Council of the National Company for Road Infrastructure Management/CNAIR, general manager Cristian Pistol informed.

With a total length of 112.7 km (including the existing Cristian – Rasnov section), this motorway will have 12 road interchanges, 13 tunnels (12.4 km) and 61 structures (28.75 km), the CNAIR head detailed.

The estimated cost for the construction of the motorway is EUR 5.5 billion, excluding VAT.

The Ploiesti – Brasov highway will ensure connectivity between the important tourist centres of Prahova Valley (Comarnic, Sinaia, Azuga, Predeal, Brasov).

It remains to be seen whether this year a first section of this project, from Brasov, will be auctioned for design and execution, as announced by transport minister Sorin Grindeanu.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Cristian Pistol)