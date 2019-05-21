Romania's Govt. to terminate contract for Pitesti-Brasov road upgrade

Romanian transport minister Răzvan Cuc instructed the relevant bodies to terminate the contract signed with the consortium Azvi - Straco Grup - Piomar Development - Tractebel for modernizing the national road connecting Braşov and Piteşti (DN73 ).

The builders were behind schedule and the minister found insufficient workers on the building site, G4media.ro reported.

The contract for the modernization of DN 73 was signed in 2011, but the works started in May 2014. The total value of the project is RON 276 million (EUR 58 mln at current exchange rate), part of which came from the EU budget. As work was delayed, the project was phased, meaning that it was partly financed through the High Infrastructure Operational Program 2014-2020. The project is now only 42% completed, according to the state road company CNAIR.

The modernization of DN73 is the second contract where the transport minister called for the termination of the contract with the construction company within 24 hours. On Sunday, May 19, minister Cuc asked CNAIR chief to terminate a smaller-sized contract for the Tecuci ring road, about 7 kilometers in length.

