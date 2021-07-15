Continental spends EUR 3.3 mln to reduce pollution at its tire plant in Timisoara

The German supplier of components for the automotive industry Continental has invested approximately EUR 3.3 mln in a new system for treating the emissions at its tire factory in Timisoara.

The new Regenerative Thermal Oxidation (RTO) equipment was installed at the end of last year and has now been put into operation, replacing the system installed in 2015.

The olfactory emission treatment system disintegrates the volatile organic compounds (molecules responsible for most odours) that occur in the production process of tires by oxidizing them at high temperatures.

In addition to the investment in the new RTO equipment, Continental announced the launch of a professional training centre for employees, following an investment of about EUR 150,000.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)