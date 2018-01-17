Continental brings new GM at its ContiTech factory near Arad

German Franziska Jung is the new general manager of the plastic and rubber component factory ContiTech Nadab, near Arad, which is part of German automotive group Continental.

She replaced Christian Krafft, who took over as product industrialization manager at the group’s plant in Rayong, Thailand.

ContiTech, Continental’s division that produces plastic and rubber components for the auto industry, has invested over EUR 10 million in the Nadab plant over the years. It has 860 employees working there.

The factory produces air induction hoses for passenger cars, hybrid cars, and commercial vehicles. It makes some 13 million products each year.

Franziska Jung came to Romania from the Hannoversch Münden in Germany, where she was operational manager since 2015. Over the years, she has had various positions within the ContiTech MGW group in Germany.

Continental has invested some EUR 1.2 billion in its Romanian operations between 1999 and 2016. The group owns seven production units and four research and development centers with over 18,000 employees locally.

[email protected]omania-insider.com