Business

Swedish group Contac Solutions to build factory in Romania

17 October 2022
Swedish cable company Contac Solutions established a branch in Romania and plans to build a cable factory in the western part of the country at Arad, according to Economedia.ro quoting Evertiq.

The factory, run by the new subsidiary Contac Solutions EU, is said to be under construction and is now up and running with around ten employees on site.

Through the new production facility, the company produces in Sweden, China and now in southern Europe.

"A new factory was born! We have finally started operating in our new factory in Romania. Acceleration has begun, and we look forward to increasing capacity, new employees, investments and customers in the near future," the company said on Linkedin.

The company's new plant manager, Boris Hleba, comes with extensive manufacturing experience, including many years in the cable industry.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

