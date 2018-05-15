Romania’s construction sector drops 11.9% in March

Construction work in Romania went down by 11.9% in March compared to the same month of last year as the residential sector was down almost 24%, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Engineering work, which mainly includes infrastructure projects, also declined by 14.9% while non-residential construction was up 3.5%.

By structure elements, new construction work was down by 14.5% over March 2017, capital repairs went down by 24.8%, and maintenance and current repairs increased by 5.8%.

In the first quarter, the construction work was down 2.1%, as a gross series. Residential construction work declined by 24.6%, non-residential construction work increased by 7.7% and engineering work increased 8.1%.

