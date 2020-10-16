Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Politics

Romanian Constitutional Court invalidates Govt.'s decision on electoral calendar

16 October 2020
The Government's decision to schedule the general elections on December 6 becomes void once the draft law with amendments to the Electoral Law comes into force, according to the detailed ruling published by the Constitutional Court on October 14.

The draft law, promoted by Social Democrats and passed by its parliamentary majority, was referred by president Klaus Iohannis to the Constitutional Court.

Setting the date of the elections after the expiration of the Parliament's mandate requires an organic law. Setting the elections' date before the expiration of the Parliament's mandate can be done by ordinary law, shows the Constitutional Court in the motivation of its decision.

In principle, president Iohannis can send the draft law to the Parliament to buy more time and keep in force the Government's decision until the elections take place. However, the Parliament can also pass a law with a different election calendar.

Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu hinted in an interview that the scenario of deferring the general elections is no longer as remote as it seemed until recently.

"From my point of view, the president and his Government have gotten the pandemic out of control. When you have 4,000 new cases a day, holding parliamentary elections is excluded. We must have a legitimate Parliament, not voted by just a few Romanians. How can the Parliament be legitimate when people do not come to vote," Ciolacu said on Wednesday evening, according to News.ro.

Social Democratic Party's satellite Pro Romania was even more vocal in asking to suspend the general elections until the epidemiological situation improves. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

