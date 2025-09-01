Romania’s Constantin Popovici claims silver at High Diving World Cup in Sardinia

Romania’s Constantin Popovici won silver on Sunday, August 31, at the World Aquatics High Diving World Cup in Sardinia, cementing his place among the sport’s elite with one of the most technically demanding dives of the competition.

Competing from a platform suspended 27 meters at Porto Flavia, Popovici executed a handstand entry followed by three-and-a-half backward somersaults in a pike position, the National Sports Agency said. The dive carried a difficulty rating of 6.0, the highest of the event, and earned him second place overall in a contest that drew the world’s top athletes.

“A true demonstration of courage, strength, and technical precision,” Romania’s National Sports Agency said in a post on social media.

Meanwhile, Cătălin Preda finished sixth, underlining what officials described as the growing strength of Romania’s high-diving program and its ability to compete at the highest international level.

Two more international competitions are scheduled before the end of the year, but the Romanian divers are also looking ahead to the 2026 European Championships in Paris, where the sport will continue to gain visibility on the continental stage.

(Photo source: Facebook/Agenția Națională pentru Sport)