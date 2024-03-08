Transport

Romania's government announces EUR 1.2 bln investment in new berths at Constanta Port

08 March 2024

Romania's government approved on March 7, at the proposal of the Ministry of Transport, a Memorandum regarding the implementation of infrastructure works, access roads, and utilities to develop new terminals in the southern part of Constanta Port.

The Maritime Ports Administration National Company will take the necessary steps to carry out the Feasibility Study/Approval Documentation for the works regarding this investment objective, according to the Memorandum.

Transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced in a Facebook post that the project would be valued at EUR 1.12 billion and confirmed that the project would be declared of high importance, meaning simplified procedures and faster permits.

"The project will facilitate the operation of large-capacity ships at the approximately 17 newly created berths on Pier III South and Pier IV South due to the large water depths in the area of ​​the newly built quays. Achieving the investment objective will thus lead to an increase in the capacity of maritime transport of goods and, implicitly, to an increase in the volume of commercial exchanges", the ministry also said, quoted by News.ro.

Last September, the Romanian government approved RON 1.44 billion (EUR 280 million) works to develop the transport and utilities infrastructure in the region of Constanta Port, intending to increase its operating capacity.

More recently, the government approved, on February 16, a decision to earmark more than RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) for dredging works to bring the basins and navigable channels in Constanta Port to the projected level.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sorin Grindeanu)

1

