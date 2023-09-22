Society

New experimental project launched in Bucharest promotes give/receive concept for used items

22 September 2023

Comunidar, an experimental project encouraging people to give and receive "preloved" items, has been launched at Mezanin in the Universul Palace in Bucharest. The initiative belongs to designer Alina Vîlcu and has come to life thanks to the Environ Association, which collects and recycles electronic waste and is involved in education for a sustainable lifestyle.

People can bring items they no longer use (such as electrical and electronic equipment, books, decorative items, clothing, or toys) to the new space and, in turn, choose an item they like that someone else has left at Comunidar.

"Through Comunidar, we want to transpose the rural tradition of Merindar into urban culture, especially encountered in the Vrancea area, where people had a small construction at the gate where they left water and food for travelers. For me, this is an example of generosity, responsibility, and respect for others, values that should be found in each of us. And my dream is to place as many of these objects as possible in as many spaces," said Alina Vîlcu.

In turn, Roxana Puia, marketing manager at Environ, stated: "Using second-hand items is a natural attitude towards resources. Using a used item doesn't mean you can't afford a new one; it means you are smart and creative enough to discover and make use of something that apparently has already had its moments of glory and usefulness."

The Comunidar concept stand is on display until September 30, between 10 am and 6 pm. In October, the project will be moved to an office building in Pipera, and then it will find its place in other areas of the city.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alina Vilcu)

