Complice.ro: Corporate sales double turnover increased by 90% in the first 9 months of the year, reaching Eur 470,000, surpassing the total figure for 2022

Complice.ro, a curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, concludes the first 9 months of the year with a turnover of Eur 470,000, a 90% increase compared to the same period last year. This positive trend is attributed to the growing interest of companies in connecting their teams, bringing them back to the office, and strengthening their organizational culture through personalized events and unique experiences.

The experiences ordered by companies, for initiatives such as awards, recognition of merits, or loyalty, as well as those integrated into unique experiential events, have led to a doubling of turnover in the corporate segment in the first 9 months of the year.

"The experiences in the office have become an extremely important element in the development of organizational culture, in team connection and consolidation. There is, in fact, an increasingly pressing need for companies to create the context to bring people together. Whether we're talking about team-building, launches, or anniversaries, creative workshops, themed events for employees or partners, every experience designed by us, in or out of the office, is conceived to stimulate creativity, strengthen relationships and cooperation among participants, and to bring a fresh perspective to the workplace," specifies Oana Pascu (in opening picture), founder of Complice.ro.

The number of orders registered by Complice.ro in the first 9 months of the year increased by 90% compared to the same period last year, with an average order value of around Eur 435, up by almost 30% from 2022. In the residential segment, the average order remains at Eur 130, while the average value of experience packages chosen by companies in the first half of the year was around Eur 4,000, an increase of 90% compared to the same period last year.

This positive trend has led to a 90% increase in turnover compared to last year, reaching 470,000 euros for the first 9 months of the year, surpassing the turnover recorded for the entire year of 2022.

What experiences do companies choose?

In the corporate environment, during the first 9 months, the most requested experiences were outdoor activities designed to create a context for people to connect and personally get to know each other, communicate, cooperate, and enjoy time and experiences together, all in a different setting.

"Through unique, personalized team experiences, we primarily facilitate authentic connections among team members. We always strive to provide a conducive environment for people to connect, get closer, discover or stimulate their talents, and contribute to collective success. The sense of belonging directly impacts productivity and retention, and experiences make each team member feel like an integral part of a strong and united community," adds Oana Pascu.

Regarding group experiences, treasure hunt-type experiences in cities, parks, or forests, as well as activities involving building tangible objects, collage workshops, or private tastings, remain the favourites. Their objective is to bring teams together in a unique and engaging manner.

Additionally, FlexiBox packages – which can include even dozens of experiences from various categories (adventure, gourmet, relaxation, travel, etc.) within a predefined budget, allowing the recipient to choose their preferred experience – continue to hold a top spot in the preferences of corporate clients when it comes to gifts, awards, or rewards for employees.

Flight experiences are preferred by residential clients

As for individual clients, the most ordered experiences include a one-day pilot experience, a Boeing flight simulator experience, a ride in a Hot Rod car, accommodation and wine tasting at a winery, and floatation therapy. Gift cards, introduced into Complice's portfolio earlier this year, also made a significant entry into the popularity rankings, accounting for almost 5% of sales in the individual segment.

"The last quarter of the year is the busiest for us, and this year the demand for corporate events or individual experiences used as tools for reward & recognition is increasing compared to previous years. Similarly, in the residential segment, the gift season leaves a positive mark on the number of orders. While in the first 9 months of the year, customers access experiences to enjoy individually or with their families, in the last 3 months of the year, experience-based gifts are in high demand, especially the flexible FlexiBox packages," adds Oana Pascu.

About Complice.ro

Complice.ro is an experience curator that creates contexts for each of us to enjoy life by engaging in unique activities or delving into long-standing passions.

Their experience packages are tailored to both the business sector (offering an extensive portfolio of alternative solutions for rewarding, recognizing, and incentivizing employees, clients, and business partners, as well as creative solutions for corporate events) and the B2C sector (personal development experiences, relaxation, adrenaline-pumping adventures, and much more) for those who wish to gather and give memories throughout their lives, not objects.

In over 8 years of activity in the market, Complice.ro has delivered over 4,000 unique experiences to clients in both the B2B and B2C sectors. Their portfolio includes over 250 predefined experiences on their website, developed in collaboration with more than 150 partners from Bucharest, as well as from other parts of the country and even abroad.

*This is a Press release.