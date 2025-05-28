Nine Romanian companies get EUR 200 mln grants for investments

The Romanian Ministry of Finance has approved state aid worth RON 1.01 billion (EUR 200 million) for nine companies under the regional development scheme established by Government Decision No. 300/2024, according to an official announcement.

The financial support covers investment projects submitted between July 29 and September 9, 2024, during the first online application session.

The nine beneficiaries are Chimcomplex SA Borzeşti, Pirelli Tyres Romania SRL, Omnia Europe SA, Saint-Gobain Glass Romania SRL, Rosavis Prod SRL, Messer Romania Gaz SRL, Universal Alloy Corporation Europe SRL, SC T And T Agrifarm SRL, and Daw Benţa Romania SRL.

Together, these companies will invest a total of RON 2.38 billion (EUR 474 million) in Romania. The selected projects target sectors such as industrial production, automotive components, agri-business, and construction materials.

The state aid scheme supports regional development through investments with eligible costs exceeding RON 50 million (EUR 10 million). It has a total budget of RON 2.25 billion (EUR 450 million), and financing agreements will be issued until December 31, 2026.

Payments will be made over the period 2025–2032.

The first financing session was allocated a budget of RON 1.5 billion (approximately EUR 300 million). Following the current approvals, the Ministry of Finance is now evaluating an additional nine requests worth more than RON 1.048 billion, with applicants seeking a further RON 486 million in state aid.

The scheme is aimed at stimulating economic growth in less developed regions, promoting job creation, and enhancing Romania’s industrial competitiveness through targeted support for major investment initiatives.

