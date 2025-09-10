Top ten largest companies in Romania with no 2024 financial statements filed

Several of Romania’s largest companies, with combined turnovers of tens of billions of lei, have not yet filed their financial statements for 2024, despite the extended deadline of June 2, 2025, Termene.ro reported. Under Romanian law, late submissions are subject to fines.

The biggest company missing from filings is Lukoil Romania, the fuel retailer owned by Swiss-based Litasco SA, with 2023 revenues of RON 11.1 billion (EUR 2.23 billion), a net profit of RON 353.7 million (EUR 71.1 million), and 356 employees.

It is followed by Litasco SA Geneva Bucharest Branch, part of the Russian group’s trading arm, which posted 2023 revenues of RON 8.7 billion (EUR 1.75 billion) and profits of RON 259.9 million (EUR 52.4 million) but had no employees.

Third is RICHRBT 1 SRL, with 2023 revenues of RON 3.6 billion (EUR 726 million), profits of RON 312.8 million (EUR 63.1 million) and 1,251 employees. The company, whose sole shareholder is Belgian-Ukrainian citizen Sergiyovych Volodymyr Isachenko, has drawn attention after investigative reports revealed its registered headquarters is listed at the site of a public toilet in Bucharest.

Fourth in the ranking is Joyson Safety Systems Arad SRL, an automotive components supplier, which had 2023 revenues of nearly RON 3 billion (EUR 605 million), a profit of RON 26.6 million (EUR 5.4 million), and over 3,100 staff. The firm is controlled through two Luxembourg entities belonging to a Chinese group.

Vitesco Technologies Romania SRL, formerly part of Continental, occupies fifth place with RON 2.15 billion (EUR 434 million) in 2023 turnover and a profit of RON 6.1 million (EUR 1.2 million). The company is fully owned by Vitesco Technologies Holding Netherlands BV and has since been acquired by Germany’s Schaeffler Group.

Other large firms without 2024 filings include Petrotel-Lukoil SA, the Ploiești refinery operator (RON 1.9 billion/EUR 384 million turnover), Leoni Wiring Systems Ro SRL (RON 1.87 billion/EUR 378 million), Prysmian Cabluri și Sisteme SA (RON 1.8 billion/EUR 364 million), Versuni Manufacturing Romania SRL (RON 1.78 billion/EUR 360 million), and Vitesco Technologies Engineering Romania SRL (RON 1.38 billion/EUR 279 million).

The ten companies together account for more than RON 37 billion (EUR 7.5 billion) in annual turnover, with thousands of employees across Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bacho12345/Dreamstime.com)